AKP proposes new rules on policing, media oversight

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) submitted a sweeping legislative proposal to parliament on May 22 that would introduce new regulations affecting the police force, media sector and public administration.

The proposal includes amendments to several laws governing the Interior Ministry and the police organization, including provisions extending the retirement age of police personnel and neighborhood watch officers by up to five years upon request.

The draft legislation would also revise health criteria for admission to police academies and training institutions. It seeks to address disputes involving recruits who were dismissed on health grounds but later reinstated by court rulings and subsequently removed from service again after graduation.

Among the media-related provisions are changes concerning press card regulations and penalties tied to misinformation and unauthorized publication practices, according to the text of the proposal submitted by AKP lawmakers.

The bill additionally contains articles targeting fuel market irregularities and tax losses linked to unregistered fuel and LPG sales, media reports said.

The proposal was referred to the relevant commissions for debate before moving to the General Assembly for voting.