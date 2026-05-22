MHP leader urges Kılıçdaroğlu to renounce post amid CHP turmoil

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on May 21 called on former main opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to “renounce” his reinstated position following a court ruling that voided the Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) 2023 convention.

An Ankara court ruled on May 21 that the CHP’s 38th ordinary convention was a case of “complete nullity” due to allegations of irregularities. The decision effectively reinstated Kılıçdaroğlu, who had lost the chairmanship to Özgür Özel at the gathering.

“Kılıçdaroğlu must assume a historical responsibility to avoid actions that could harm, damage or cause chaos in this long-established institution,” Bahçeli said in a statement shared through private broadcaster CNN Türk.

The MHP leader urged both Kılıçdaroğlu and Özel to “find a common path” based on the interests of the party and called for “acting with a sense of renunciation and responsibility” as well as compromise.

“He should state that he is renouncing his position in order to create a common formula regarding the future of the CHP by meeting with Özel within the framework permitted by law,” said Bahçeli, a key ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The ruling came a day after Kılıçdaroğlu released a video message calling on the CHP to “purify itself” amid legal proceedings regarding the convention.

More than 20 CHP lawmakers shared Kılıçdaroğlu’s statement on social media, while provincial chairpersons from all 81 cities issued declarations backing Özel.