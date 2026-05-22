Inflation expectations diverge in May

Inflation expectations diverge in May

ANKARA
Inflation expectations diverge in May

Inflation expectations in Türkiye diverged in May, rising among market participants while easing among the real sector and households, Central Bank data showed.

The 12-month annual inflation expectation of market participants increased by 0.43 percentage points from the previous month to 23.82 percent.

For the real sector, the expectation declined by 0.60 points to 33.10 percent, while households’ 12-month inflation expectation fell by 2.05 points to 49.51 percent.

The share of households expecting inflation to decline over the next 12 months rose by 1.03 points to 15.60 percent.

Households identified food, fuel and energy as the product and service groups, where prices had risen the most over the past year and were expected to rise the most over the next 12 months.

The share of respondents citing food among the fastest-rising groups increased by 0.2 points to 40.9 percent.

Expectations for house price increases over the next 12 months fell by 1.28 points to 33.95 percent.

The 12-month dollar/Turkish Lira exchange rate expectation rose by 0.41 liras to 52.53 liras.

While gold remained the most popular investment option, the share of respondents favoring it edged down 0.5 points to 48.3 percent.

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