Esports World Cup 2026 moved from Riyadh to Paris

Esports World Cup 2026 moved from Riyadh to Paris

PARIS
Esports World Cup 2026 moved from Riyadh to Paris

The world’s largest video game tournament will be held in Paris this summer instead of Saudi Arabia, partly due to disruptions caused by the Middle East war, organizers said.

The 2026 edition of the Esports World Cup — to be held from July 6 to August 23 — will see players compete in 24 titles for a prize pool exceeding $75 million.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund supports the event, which was created in 2024.

The first two annual editions were held in the Gulf state, which has ambitions to lead the global esports industry, and Riyadh had been set to host again this year.

“But the regional conflict raised serious doubts about our ability to ensure that players could travel to the region within the required timeframe,” Ralf Reichert, head of the Saudi-based Esports Foundation, told AFP.

Reichert also cited Paris’s appeal and French esports fans as reasons for bringing the event to the country.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the move “a historic first and an honor.”

The event is expected to draw more than 2,000 players from 200 clubs worldwide to compete in popular titles such as League of Legends, Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, and Valorant.

William Elman, a sports, voluntary sector, and youth advisor for the French government, said the event was expected to have a “major impact on tourism in the Paris region.”

The Esports Foundation said its long-term vision was to “bring the event to major cities around the world over time,” though the plan is for it to return to Riyadh in 2027, according to its website.

 

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