Japan inflation slows more than expected in April

TOKYO

Japan’s inflation slowed more than expected in April, government data showed on May 22, as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi considers further measures to drive down costs linked to the Middle East war.

The year-on-year rise in “core” consumer prices, which excludes volatile fresh food, eased to 1.4 percent from 1.8 percent in March.

The figure was lower than market expectations of 1.7 percent, but analysts warn inflation will likely pick up in the coming months.

April consumer prices slowed partly thanks to expanded subsidies for high school tuition and a slowdown in price rises of some foods such as rice, according to the internal affairs ministry.

Gasoline prices also fell in April after the government began an emergency subsidy programme the previous month, the ministry said.

Japan relies on imported oil, much of it from the Middle East, to power the economy.

Takaichi is considering drafting an extra budget to deal with rising prices stemming from the Middle East conflict that has squeezed flows of oil from the region.

The budget could be worth around three trillion yen ($19 billion), Kyodo News said, citing an unnamed source.

The conservative leader has so far refrained from discussing its expected size, only saying that she was considering taking steps before the rising price pressure spins out of control.

“I would like to consider a supplementary budget bill designed primarily to address the current situation in the Middle East and related issues, in case we are unable to respond (effectively),” Takaichi told the legislature.

Crude oil imports from the region in April dropped 67 percent from a year earlier, while other energy and related products from the Middle East also plunged.

Takaichi is expected to approve a plan next week to spend 500 billion yen ($3.1 billion) from the reserve fund in the form of subsidies to offset rising electricity and gas bills, local media said.