Türkiye economy resilient to shocks, financial panel says

ANKARA

Türkiye’s economy remains largely resilient to shocks thanks to its sound policy framework and strong capital buffers, the Financial Stability Committee has said after a meeting chaired by Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek.



The committee met on May 22 to discuss domestic and international developments and their possible impact on financial markets, according to a statement from the Treasury and Finance Ministry.



Possible measures that could be taken against market risks were also reviewed in detail, the ministry said.



The committee assessed that Türkiye’s economy had significant resilience against shocks due to its current policy framework and strong capital buffers.



It also agreed that all necessary steps would be taken in full coordination to preserve macrofinancial stability, ensure the uninterrupted continuation of the disinflation process and support the healthy functioning of the financial system.