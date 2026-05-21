Unplanned grocery and food delivery spending weigh on budgets

Unplanned grocery and food delivery spending weigh on budgets

ISTANBUL
Unplanned grocery and food delivery spending weigh on budgets

Small daily expenses, such as unplanned grocery shopping and food delivery spending, weigh on household budgets, found a new survey by ING Türkiye.

The online survey, carried out by Estima Araştırma Danışmanlık with 300 digital banking customers, found that 93 percent of respondents made unplanned grocery purchases in the past month, while 76 percent bought coffee or beverages and 71 percent ordered food delivery. Bank and transaction fees ranked fourth among these expenses at 63 percent.

Some 51 percent of participants said unplanned grocery shopping reached a high amount by the end of the month, while 45 percent reported the same for food delivery expenses. In addition, 36 percent said they had forgotten subscriptions set to automatic payment. Reducing food delivery orders emerged as the most common cost-cutting measure, cited by 41 percent of respondents.

Half of the participants said they only realized the true amount of their small daily expenses at the end of the month or noticed too late how often recurring spending had increased.

The research also found that small banking fees, including transfer, ATM and annual credit card charges, significantly affect consumers. Nearly half of respondents said they had changed banks because of fees, while 64 percent said they would consider switching banks due to banking costs.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top election board rejects CHP appeal over congress ruling

Top election board rejects CHP appeal over congress ruling
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top election board rejects CHP appeal over congress ruling

    Top election board rejects CHP appeal over congress ruling

  2. Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

    Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

  3. Türkiye has strongest energy infrastructure in Europe: Erdoğan

    Türkiye has strongest energy infrastructure in Europe: Erdoğan

  4. AKP proposes new rules on policing, media oversight

    AKP proposes new rules on policing, media oversight

  5. New law mandates presidential OK for municipal ventures

    New law mandates presidential OK for municipal ventures
Recommended
Inflation expectations diverge in May

Inflation expectations diverge in May
Real sector confidence rises in May

Real sector confidence rises in May
Margin calls hit record after Borsa Istanbul selloff

Margin calls hit record after Borsa Istanbul selloff
Turkish business group calls for EU reset

Turkish business group calls for EU reset
Türkiye economy resilient to shocks, financial panel says

Türkiye economy resilient to shocks, financial panel says
Esports World Cup 2026 moved from Riyadh to Paris

Esports World Cup 2026 moved from Riyadh to Paris
Stellantis unveils 60 bln euro push to revive profitability

Stellantis unveils 60 bln euro push to revive profitability
WORLD Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend NATO's summit in the Turkish capital Ankara in July, the alliance's secretary general said Friday.
ECONOMY Inflation expectations diverge in May

Inflation expectations diverge in May

Inflation expectations in Türkiye diverged in May, rising among market participants while easing among the real sector and households, Central Bank data showed.

SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿