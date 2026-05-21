Türkiye’s short-term external debt falls to $166.6 billion in March

ANKARA

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock stood at $166.6 billion at the end of March, down 0.5 percent from the previous quarter, according to data released by the Central Bank on May 21.



The bank said short-term external debt on a remaining maturity basis — calculated as debt maturing within one year or less regardless of original maturity — totaled $237 billion.



Banks’ short-term external debt stock declined by 1.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to $71.3 billion. Short-term foreign currency loans obtained by banks from abroad fell by 3.5 percent to $8.3 billion.



The short-term debt stock of other sectors, meanwhile, increased by 1.7 percent from the previous quarter to $69.5 billion.



In terms of currency composition, the short-term external debt stock consisted of 35.8 percent U.S. dollar, 27.8 percent euro, 24 percent Turkish Lira and 12.4 percent other currencies.



Based on remaining maturity, non-residents’ deposits in Turkish banks decreased to $63 billion as of March, while loans of banks and other sectors rose to $73.2 billion.