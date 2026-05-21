Türkiye’s crop production forecast to rise in 2026

Türkiye’s crop production forecast to rise in 2026

ANKARA
Türkiye’s crop production forecast to rise in 2026

Türkiye’s crop production is expected to increase significantly in 2026 compared with the previous year, according to estimates released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The outlook follows comments by Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı last week, who said agricultural production affected by frost and drought in 2025 is expected to recover this year. 

Yumaklı noted that, according to data from the past seven months, this has been the rainiest year in the last 66 years. He added that the average water level in dams has risen above 75 percent and emphasized that there will be no problems with irrigation this year. 

According to TÜİK’s first estimate for 2026, production of cereals and other field crops, excluding fodder crops, is forecast to rise by 12.6 percent. Production of fruits, beverages and spice crops is expected to increase by 57.8 percent year-on-year. 

Total production in 2026 is estimated at 75.4 million tons for cereals and other field crops, 33.3 million tons for vegetables, and 31 million tons for fruits, beverages and spice crops. 

Cereal production is projected to rise by 21.7 percent to approximately 41.6 million tons. Wheat production is expected to increase by 26.7 percent to 22.8 million tons, while barley output is forecast to rise by 50 percent to 9 million tons. 

Potato production, however, is expected to decrease by 3.1 percent to 6.2 million tons. 

In oil seeds, soybean production is forecast to fall by 12.7 percent to 129,900 tons, while sunflower production is expected to increase by 16.2 percent to 2.3 million tons. Sugar beet production is estimated to rise by 5.8 percent to 22 million tons.

Vegetable production is projected to total 33.3 million tons in 2026.

Fruit, beverage and spice crop production is forecast to reach 31 million tons, marking a 57.8 percent increase from the previous year.

Among fruits, apple production is expected to rise by 93.6 percent, peaches by 88.6 percent, nectarines by 107.7 percent, cherries by 255.7 percent and grapes by 53 percent. Strawberry production is forecast to increase by 1.4 percent. 

In citrus crops, mandarin production is expected to rise by 46.3 percent, oranges by 63.9 percent and lemons by 63.8 percent. 

Among nuts, hazelnut production is forecast to increase by 62.2 percent, walnuts by 95.1 percent and pistachios by 113.6 percent. 

Olive production is expected to rise by 55.7 percent, while banana production is projected to decline by 1.3 percent.

tüik ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top election board rejects CHP appeal over congress ruling

Top election board rejects CHP appeal over congress ruling
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top election board rejects CHP appeal over congress ruling

    Top election board rejects CHP appeal over congress ruling

  2. Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

    Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

  3. Türkiye has strongest energy infrastructure in Europe: Erdoğan

    Türkiye has strongest energy infrastructure in Europe: Erdoğan

  4. AKP proposes new rules on policing, media oversight

    AKP proposes new rules on policing, media oversight

  5. New law mandates presidential OK for municipal ventures

    New law mandates presidential OK for municipal ventures
Recommended
Inflation expectations diverge in May

Inflation expectations diverge in May
Real sector confidence rises in May

Real sector confidence rises in May
Margin calls hit record after Borsa Istanbul selloff

Margin calls hit record after Borsa Istanbul selloff
Turkish business group calls for EU reset

Turkish business group calls for EU reset
Türkiye economy resilient to shocks, financial panel says

Türkiye economy resilient to shocks, financial panel says
Esports World Cup 2026 moved from Riyadh to Paris

Esports World Cup 2026 moved from Riyadh to Paris
Stellantis unveils 60 bln euro push to revive profitability

Stellantis unveils 60 bln euro push to revive profitability
WORLD Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend NATO's summit in the Turkish capital Ankara in July, the alliance's secretary general said Friday.
ECONOMY Inflation expectations diverge in May

Inflation expectations diverge in May

Inflation expectations in Türkiye diverged in May, rising among market participants while easing among the real sector and households, Central Bank data showed.

SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿