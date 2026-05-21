Türkiye’s crop production forecast to rise in 2026

ANKARA

Türkiye’s crop production is expected to increase significantly in 2026 compared with the previous year, according to estimates released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The outlook follows comments by Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı last week, who said agricultural production affected by frost and drought in 2025 is expected to recover this year.

Yumaklı noted that, according to data from the past seven months, this has been the rainiest year in the last 66 years. He added that the average water level in dams has risen above 75 percent and emphasized that there will be no problems with irrigation this year.

According to TÜİK’s first estimate for 2026, production of cereals and other field crops, excluding fodder crops, is forecast to rise by 12.6 percent. Production of fruits, beverages and spice crops is expected to increase by 57.8 percent year-on-year.

Total production in 2026 is estimated at 75.4 million tons for cereals and other field crops, 33.3 million tons for vegetables, and 31 million tons for fruits, beverages and spice crops.

Cereal production is projected to rise by 21.7 percent to approximately 41.6 million tons. Wheat production is expected to increase by 26.7 percent to 22.8 million tons, while barley output is forecast to rise by 50 percent to 9 million tons.

Potato production, however, is expected to decrease by 3.1 percent to 6.2 million tons.

In oil seeds, soybean production is forecast to fall by 12.7 percent to 129,900 tons, while sunflower production is expected to increase by 16.2 percent to 2.3 million tons. Sugar beet production is estimated to rise by 5.8 percent to 22 million tons.

Vegetable production is projected to total 33.3 million tons in 2026.

Fruit, beverage and spice crop production is forecast to reach 31 million tons, marking a 57.8 percent increase from the previous year.

Among fruits, apple production is expected to rise by 93.6 percent, peaches by 88.6 percent, nectarines by 107.7 percent, cherries by 255.7 percent and grapes by 53 percent. Strawberry production is forecast to increase by 1.4 percent.

In citrus crops, mandarin production is expected to rise by 46.3 percent, oranges by 63.9 percent and lemons by 63.8 percent.

Among nuts, hazelnut production is forecast to increase by 62.2 percent, walnuts by 95.1 percent and pistachios by 113.6 percent.

Olive production is expected to rise by 55.7 percent, while banana production is projected to decline by 1.3 percent.