Services, construction confidence decline in May, retail improves

Services, construction confidence decline in May, retail improves

ISTANBUL
Services, construction confidence decline in May, retail improves

Confidence in Türkiye’s services and construction sectors declined in May, while retail trade sentiment improved slightly, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on May 21.

Confidence indices above 100 indicate optimism, while readings below 100 point to a pessimistic outlook.
The seasonally adjusted services confidence index fell by 0.6 percent month-on-month to 109 in May.

Within the sector, business conditions over the past three months increased by 0.2 percent, while demand and turnover over the same period declined by 1.6 percent. Expectations for demand and turnover over the next three months decreased by 0.6 percent.

The retail trade confidence index rose by 0.8 percent to 112.5. Business activity and sales over the past three months increased by 1.7 percent, while expectations for business activity and sales over the next three months climbed by 2.5 percent. The current volume of stocks, however, fell by 2.5 percent.

In the construction sector, the confidence index declined by 1.7 percent to 82.1 in May. The current overall order books index edged down by 0.3 percent. Total employment expectations for the next three months decreased by 3.1 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top election board rejects CHP appeal over congress ruling

Top election board rejects CHP appeal over congress ruling
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top election board rejects CHP appeal over congress ruling

    Top election board rejects CHP appeal over congress ruling

  2. Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

    Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

  3. Türkiye has strongest energy infrastructure in Europe: Erdoğan

    Türkiye has strongest energy infrastructure in Europe: Erdoğan

  4. AKP proposes new rules on policing, media oversight

    AKP proposes new rules on policing, media oversight

  5. New law mandates presidential OK for municipal ventures

    New law mandates presidential OK for municipal ventures
Recommended
Inflation expectations diverge in May

Inflation expectations diverge in May
Real sector confidence rises in May

Real sector confidence rises in May
Margin calls hit record after Borsa Istanbul selloff

Margin calls hit record after Borsa Istanbul selloff
Turkish business group calls for EU reset

Turkish business group calls for EU reset
Türkiye economy resilient to shocks, financial panel says

Türkiye economy resilient to shocks, financial panel says
Esports World Cup 2026 moved from Riyadh to Paris

Esports World Cup 2026 moved from Riyadh to Paris
Stellantis unveils 60 bln euro push to revive profitability

Stellantis unveils 60 bln euro push to revive profitability
WORLD Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend NATO's summit in the Turkish capital Ankara in July, the alliance's secretary general said Friday.
ECONOMY Inflation expectations diverge in May

Inflation expectations diverge in May

Inflation expectations in Türkiye diverged in May, rising among market participants while easing among the real sector and households, Central Bank data showed.

SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿