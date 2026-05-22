Authorities tighten traffic checks ahead of Eid rush

Authorities tighten traffic checks ahead of Eid rush

ISTANBUL
Authorities tighten traffic checks ahead of Eid rush

Authorities have introduced stricter vehicle equipment requirements and expanded traffic enforcement measures aimed at reducing accidents and improving road safety as millions of people across Türkiye prepare to hit the roads during the nine-day Eid al-Adha holiday.

Eid al-Adha is one of the most significant religious holidays in the Islamic calendar, traditionally marked by family gatherings, charity and the ritual sacrifice of livestock, prompting an immense seasonal migration and heavy traffic surges as millions across Türkiye travel to their hometowns.

This year’s holiday travel period comes with two major changes for drivers. Under newly enforced regulations, motorists are now required to carry additional safety and repair equipment in their vehicles, including pliers, screwdrivers and towing ropes.

Previously, only basic items such as a fire extinguisher, reflective warning triangles and a first-aid kit were compulsory. The updated list now also includes spare light bulbs, a jack, a lug wrench and either a spare tire or a tire inflation kit. Some missing items may also be classified as “major defects” during vehicle inspections.

Authorities are also increasing the number of mobile radar units and speed-control checkpoints along major highways during the holiday rush. However, drivers can now view the locations of radar systems, speed corridors and traffic inspection points before departure through a new online map system launched by the Interior Ministry.

 

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