Floods, landslide kill three in country’s south

HATAY

Severe rainfall has battered the southern province of Hatay, as one person was killed after a house collapsed in a landslide, another died when a collapsing overpass sent a vehicle plunging into a creek bed and a man lost his life after being swept away by floodwaters.

The landslide occurred in the Antakya district after rocks and soil broke loose from a mountainside and struck a house built along the slope.

Emergency teams pulled three people, including a child, from the debris.

Authorities later confirmed that one person had died in the collapse, while search and rescue operations continued for another individual trapped under the rubble as of yesterday.

In another incident in the Defne district, the severe weather collapsed an overpass near a bridge. The collapse sent a vehicle plunging into a nearby creek bed after the driver lost control, killing one person.

In the Samandağ district, search teams recovered the body of 62-year-old Şahut Kimyonok, who had gone missing after being swept away by raging floodwaters.

Floodwaters also caused major disruption across Hatay overnight. Roads were submerged and many vehicles became stranded in rising water.

In Antakya, parts of the ring road were flooded, severely disrupting traffic.

Tow trucks were deployed to rescue vehicles trapped in deep water, while numerous homes and businesses were inundated.

A bridge on the Antakya-Samandağ highway partially collapsed after streams overflowed. Several vehicles were reportedly swept away by floodwaters.

Meanwhile, authorities in central city of Tokat began evacuating residents after the Almus Dam reached full capacity following months of heavy rainfall and began overflowing.

Authorities ordered the temporary evacuation of 15 neighborhoods and seven villages.