Historic Mardin enjoys spring tourism boom

MARDİN

The historic city of Mardin, home to the traces of many civilizations with its rich cultural heritage and unique architecture, is experiencing a vibrant tourism season this spring

Often described as “the meeting point of religions and languages,” the open-air museum-like city has drawn strong interest from both domestic and foreign visitors.

Known for its mosques, madrasas, churches and intricately carved stone houses, Mardin has become one of Türkiye’s most popular tourism destinations in recent years. Tourists eager to enjoy the spring season are forming long queues in front of the city’s historic landmarks.

Visitors touring places such as the Mardin Museum, Kasımiye Madrasa, Zinciriye Madrasa, Deyrulzafaran Monastery and the Dara Ancient City are witnessing the traces of history throughout the city’s streets.

The tourism influx has also boosted the accommodation sector. Hotels in the city, which has a bed capacity of around 20,000, are fully booked on weekends and operating at over 70 percent occupancy during weekdays.

“There is no other architecture like this in the world,” said Aslan Paşaoğlu, head of the Mardin Tourism Businesses Association.

“Right now, we have 100 percent occupancy on weekends and around 70 percent during the week. We have also started welcoming more international guests from the Far East, Russia and Europe,” Paşaoğlu said.



“Mardin is a city of culture where many religions and languages coexist. As you can see, we have magnificent architecture. There is nothing else like it in the world. Many visitors come here specifically for cultural tourism, and that makes us very happy.”

TV series, films make significant contributions

Paşaoğlu said TV series and films shot in the city, along with promotional campaigns, have made a significant contribution to tourism.

“Mardin has now become a brand city. Bright days await us in terms of tourism,” he added.

Özlem Tekin, a graduate student in tourism guidance at Mardin Artuklu University who volunteers as a guide at Kasımiye Madrasa, said the site receives more than 4,000 visitors daily during the spring season.

“We see tour groups arriving even before opening hours. Because of the crowds, we switched to summer visiting hours and continue hosting tours until 7 p.m. We can barely take breaks due to the intensity,” Tekin said.

Among the foreign visitors was Evinne Faraj, a Turkish-origin tourist from France, who said she was impressed by the city’s atmosphere.

“We have only been here for four hours, but it is already beautiful. We live in Paris, and there are no such authentic structures in France. This is a city full of history and culture,” she said.

French tourist Maria Denis said she had visited many Turkish cities before but was visiting Mardin for the first time.

“I loved this place from the moment I landed at the airport. The people, the city, everything is wonderful,” Denis said.

Amanüel Budak, manager of the visitor reception facility at Deyrulzafaran Monastery, said the monastery has seen a serious influx of tourists in May.

“We are currently having a very busy season. We hope it continues this way throughout the year so more visitors can discover both Mardin and our monastery,” Budak said.

Zülal İrer, who traveled from Istanbul with friends, described Mardin as “mesmerizing.”

“We toured many parts of southeastern Türkiye and were amazed. Mardin is especially valuable because it is a city you can explore on foot. The people are very sincere. I recommend everyone visit,” she said.