Donizetti’s iconic opera makes world premiere

ISTANBUL

The world premiere of Gaetano Donizetti’s iconic opera “Lucia di Lammermoor” is on stage as part of the 17th International Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival, organized by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet.

The production by internationally acclaimed French director Jean-Louis Grinda was scheduled to meet art lovers at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) last night.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Grinda thanked Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Director and Artistic Director Caner Akgün for the invitation to the festival.

“I love the story of this opera. I love the character of Lucia, a young woman filled with love and madness. The opera is about madness, which is always something fascinating for a stage director to portray,” he said.

Describing Türkiye as a country with a strong operatic and lyrical tradition, Grinda highlighted legendary soprano Leyla Gencer among the many prominent Turkish singers known internationally.

“To stage this work in your country, in a theater filled with history and lyrical traditions, is very interesting,” he added.

Conductor Antonio Pirolli also described the production as highly important and said the festival provided an opportunity to reunite with artist friends.

“We created this production with young and highly talented artists. I believe it will achieve great success. I invite everyone to come and watch it,” Pirolli said.

Akgün said the opera would be staged by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, known for its strong Italian opera tradition, and praised Grinda’s work on the production.

He also underlined that this year’s festival theme, “Portraits of Women,” focuses on the challenges women have faced throughout history.

“‘Lucia di Lammermoor’ is essentially the story of a woman oppressed by her brother. At a time when violence against women and gender inequality remain major issues, we are bringing to audiences hardships experienced in different geographies as well,” he said.

More than 150 artists from the orchestra and chorus were set to perform in the production, which will be staged in two acts, Akgün added.

First performed in Naples in 1835, “Lucia di Lammermoor” is considered one of the masterpieces of Italian romantic opera and was adapted from Scottish writer Walter Scott’s 1819 novel “The Bride of Lammermoor.”

Set in the dark and misty atmosphere of Scotland, the opera tells the tragic love story of young Lucia caught between rival families.

The production is also scheduled to be staged at the AKM on May 23 and 30.