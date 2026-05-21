Kılıçdaroğlu urges CHP to ‘purify itself’ amid legal battle

ANKARA

Former main opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu called on the Republican People’s Party (CHP) to “purify itself” in a video message released on May 20, deepening tensions amid an ongoing court case over the party’s 2023 convention.

“Our party is a sacred trust given to us. This trust cannot be defiled. This trust cannot be tarnished. My friends, especially under the shade of this great tree, it can never, ever be a refuge for impure and defiled. When necessary, it knows how to purify itself and how to conduct its internal self-assessment,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in the video shared on his X account.

He did not directly address ongoing investigations targeting CHP municipalities and officials.

The remarks came as legal proceedings continue over allegations of irregularities during the CHP’s 38th ordinary convention, where current leader Özgür Özel defeated Kılıçdaroğlu in 2023. Plaintiffs in the case are seeking to have the vote declared “absolutely null and void” and are demanding Kılıçdaroğlu’s reinstatement.

Kılıçdaroğlu is listed as a victim in the lawsuit and has previously not denied claims that he could return to the leadership if the court annuls the convention and appoints a trustee to oversee the party.

More than 20 CHP lawmakers, including senior figures such as Faik Öztrak, Gamze Akkuş İlgezdi, İlhan Kesici and Erdoğan Toprak, shared Kılıçdaroğlu’s statement on social media.

At the same time, CHP provincial chairpersons from all 81 cities issued declarations backing Özel following the former leader’s remarks.

Özel responded by urging Kılıçdaroğlu to avoid statements targeting the party’s current administration.

“I would be surprised if Mr. Kemal took offense at what I said about those who seek help from the palace [the government],” he told Gazete Pencere.