Court annuls CHP convention, restores Kılıçdaroğlu leadership

ANKARA

A court ruled on May 21 that the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) 2023 convention was legally invalid, reinstating former Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and his administration in a decision that deepens a growing internal crisis.

The lawsuit sought annulment of the CHP’s 38th ordinary convention, at which current leader Özgür Özel defeated Kılıçdaroğlu in a leadership vote.

In its ruling, the court declared the convention a case of “complete nullity,” meaning all decisions and appointments made during the convention were deemed legally void. The decision invalidated Özel’s leadership as well as the current central executive board, party council and high disciplinary board.

The ruling came a day after Kılıçdaroğlu released a video message calling on the CHP to “purify itself,” further escalating tensions over legal proceedings regarding the alleged irregularities at the convention.

“Our party is a sacred trust given to us. This trust cannot be defiled. This trust cannot be tarnished. My friends, especially under the shade of this great tree, it can never ever be a refuge for impure and defiled. When necessary, it knows how to purify itself and how to conduct its internal self-assessment,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in the video shared on his X account.

He added, “There are those who expect me to remain silent or say other things... This march is a march for power... This march is a march to revive the hope of the people.”

Kılıçdaroğlu did not directly address ongoing investigations targeting the party.

The former chair is listed as a victim in the lawsuit and has previously not denied claims that he could return to the leadership if the court annuls the convention and appoints a trustee to oversee the party.

More than 20 CHP lawmakers, including senior figures such as Faik Öztrak, Gamze Akkuş İlgezdi, İlhan Kesici and Erdoğan Toprak, shared Kılıçdaroğlu’s statement on social media.

At the same time, CHP provincial chairpersons from all 81 cities issued declarations backing Özel following the former leader’s remarks.

Özel responded by urging Kılıçdaroğlu to avoid statements targeting the party’s current administration.

“I would be surprised if Mr. Kemal took offense at what I said about those who seek help from the palace [the government]. I would expect him to describe himself in a way that avoids such offense,” Özel told Gazete Pencere earlier in the day.

“My words were addressed to those who chose to become a piece of marble in the palace, not to Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu... I’m speaking to the alliance of those who can’t stomach the convention election and those who can’t accept the results of the March 31, 2024, elections.”