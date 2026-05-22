Harassment, cybercrime top list of offenses: Survey

ANKARA

Non-sexual harassment and cybercrime were among the most common forms of crime experienced in Türkiye over the past year, according to a nationwide victimization survey conducted for the first time by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The survey showed that 4.6 percent of respondents reported being subjected to non-sexual harassment in the past 12 months, making it the most widespread form of victimization. Cybercrime followed at 3.5 percent, while consumer fraud ranked third at 2.8 percent.

More serious violent crimes were reported at lower levels, with assault and injury at 1.3 percent and threats at 1.2 percent. Robbery, vehicle theft and theft from vehicles remained relatively rare, each affecting less than 1 percent of respondents.

The findings also revealed sharp differences in how often victims reported crimes to authorities.

Vehicle theft had the highest reporting rate, followed by motorcycle and moped theft. More than half of assault and injury cases were also reported.

By contrast, only 14.7 percent of non-sexual harassment cases and 11 percent of sexual harassment cases were reported to official institutions. Bribery incidents recorded the lowest reporting rate.

The survey further highlighted how households attempt to protect themselves from crime.

Reinforced steel doors were the most common security measure, used by the majority of households, followed by security cameras and window bars.

In burglary incidents, electronic devices and gold or jewelry were among the most commonly stolen items.