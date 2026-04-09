Türkiye criticizes Israel’s ‘intensifying’ attacks on Lebanon

Türkiye criticizes Israel’s ‘intensifying’ attacks on Lebanon

ANKARA
Türkiye criticizes Israel’s ‘intensifying’ attacks on Lebanon

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry criticized Israel’s “intensifying” attacks against Lebanon on Wednesday, saying they have caused significant loss of life and worsened the humanitarian situation.

The ministry “condemns in the strongest terms Israel’s intensifying attacks on Lebanon,” adding that the strikes are further aggravating conditions in the country.

It said despite a recently achieved ceasefire in the region, Israel continues to “undermine international efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability.”

The ministry reiterated Türkiye’s position on Lebanon’s sovereignty, saying it offers “unequivocal support for the preservation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

It also urged the international community to take urgent action.

“The international community must act without delay to bring an end to Israel’s occupation of Lebanon and ensure the protection of civilians,” it said.

Israel launched a wave of deadly strikes Wednesday across Lebanon, killing at least 254 people and injuring 1,165, according to the Lebanese Civil Defense.

Tel Aviv has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

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