Bahçeli calls anti-terror push ‘historic’ responsibility

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on May 23 described the government’s anti-terror initiative as a “historic” responsibility aimed at securing peace and prosperity for future generations.

“Terror-free Türkiye is a historic responsibility undertaken for the peace and welfare of future generations,” Bahçeli said at an event in the capital Ankara. He added that the policy was designed to counter instability driven by “proxy forces” and regional conflicts.

Bahçeli said the project should be viewed not only as a political goal but also as a “brotherhood project” intended to strengthen social cohesion and preserve the country’s unity. He said decisions should prioritize “the peace and welfare of the nation” over personal interests.

The MHP leader also criticized Western countries, accusing them of applying double standards and using global values selectively to serve their own interests. He reiterated Türkiye’s support for regional peace and referenced the principle of “Peace at home, peace in the world,” associated with modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

As part of the event, trees symbolizing the executive, legislative and judicial branches of the state were planted outside the MHP headquarters under the theme “We Are Brothers.” Participants were also given tree seeds representing “a thousand years of brotherhood.”