Armenia says railway link with Türkiye now operational via Georgia

Armenia says railway link with Türkiye now operational via Georgia

YEREVAN
Armenia says railway link with Türkiye now operational via Georgia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on May 24 announced that rail link with Türkiye via Georgia has been opened to facilitate import and export operations, as regional ties continue to thaw.

“Pleased to announce that following the Azerbaijani railway, the Turkish railway via Georgia, is now open for Armenian export and import,” Pashinyan wrote on X, referring to the Akhalkalaki–Kars railway route.

Describing the development as a major step for the country’s economic life, the Armenian premier thanked Yerevan’s partners in Türkiye and Georgia for their “constructive cooperation.”

Armenia is already connected to Russia via Georgia and Azerbaijan by rail, establishing a continuous link that extends through Russia and Kazakhstan all the way to China.

Furthermore, the new Akhalkalaki-Kars corridor now grants the country access to the European Union through Georgia and Türkiye.

“In the near future, the opening of the Armenia-Türkiye railway, the Armenia-Azerbaijan railway and then through Nakhchivan the Armenia-Iran railway is expected,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan’s remarks came shortly after Türkiye completed all necessary bureaucratic preparations on May 13 to launch direct trade with Armenia as part of the ongoing normalization process between the two
neighboring countries, according to Turkish officials.

Türkiye and Armenia have had no diplomatic relations since 1991, while their shared border has remained closed since 1993 following Ankara’s decision amid tensions related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and disputes over the 1915 events.

The normalization process gained momentum in late 2021 with the appointment of special envoys Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kılıç. Since then, the two sides have taken several steps, including allowing direct cargo flights, discussing the opening of the land border to third-country nationals and diplomats, and advancing projects such as the Gyumri–Kars railway line and the restoration of the historic Ani Bridge.

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