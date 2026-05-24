Akçakoca mayor suspended pending trial in graft case

ANKARA

The Interior Ministry on May 24 suspended the mayor of the northwestern city of Düzce’s Akçakoca district from office after the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) figure was arrested as part of an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Prosecutors launched the investigation following complaints from several contractors and property owners.

According to media reports, one complainant alleged that Fikret Albayrak demanded 2.5 million Turkish Liras (around $54,700) through an intermediary in exchange for facilitating occupancy permits for a construction project. Other complainants similarly accused municipal officials of requesting payments related to permit and inspection procedures.

The chief prosecutor’s office in Düzce ordered searches at the municipality and affiliated offices.

The case adds to a growing number of investigations and suspensions involving opposition CHP mayors since the 2024 local elections, which saw the party make major gains across Türkiye.