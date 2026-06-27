High-security efforts underway for cannabis production

İZMİR

Following Türkiye’s legalization last year of controlled cannabis use for medical purposes, a high-security production facility is being prepared in the western province of İzmir’s Kınık district.

A bill introducing new regulations in the healthcare sector, including the sale of various cannabis-derived products in pharmacies, was adopted by the Turkish parliament in July 2025.

The Kınık Organized Agricultural Zone, specialized in medicinal and aromatic plants, is now preparing to host cannabis-related investments.

Within this framework, a high-security infrastructure is being established across an area of approximately 1.3 million square meters designated for medical cannabis production.

Enver Olgunsoy, the chairman of the board of the Kınık Organized Agricultural Zone, said that the global use of cannabis has expanded significantly in recent years.

Recalling that cannabis was historically a widely cultivated agricultural crop in Anatolia, Olgunsoy stated, “We are finalizing our preparations for the use of cannabis in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.”

“We must provide a secure environment for producers. Medical cannabis harvesting is carried out with the participation of teams from the interior and agriculture ministries.”

Since production is allocated on a per-root basis, each harvest is monitored and controlled.

The teams built a wall and installed fencing on top of it, along with camera surveillance systems.

“We are currently enclosing the area with nearly 8.5 kilometers of walls, and the construction is about 80 percent complete,” Olgun said.