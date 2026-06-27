Arrests surge ahead of Ankara NATO summit

Arrests surge ahead of Ankara NATO summit

ANKARA
Arrests surge ahead of Ankara NATO summit

The number of people jailed pending trial on terrorism-related charges in Türkiyerose to 178 ahead of a NATO summit in the capital Ankara, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on June 27, citing the prosecutor's office.

The detentions followed a series of anti-terror raids this week in the run-up to the July 7-8 summit, which is expected to be attended by 32 leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump.

Anadolu news agency said 178 of 225 suspects taken into custody were formally arrested, citing a statement from the Ankara chief prosecutor's office. It said 34 others were released under judicial supervision.

It was reported that among those arrested were individuals said to have ties to ISIL.

The legal proceedings related to the investigation are ongoing.

 

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Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Arrests surge ahead of Ankara NATO summit

Arrests surge ahead of Ankara NATO summit
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