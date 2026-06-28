Türkiye prepares to resume cherry exports to China

Türkiye prepares to resume cherry exports to China

ANKARA
Türkiye prepares to resume cherry exports to China

Türkiye, one of the world’s largest cherry producers, is preparing to resume cherry exports to the Chinese market, daily Milliyet has reported.

Cherry exports to China, which were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, may restart following talks between the two countries.

Türkiye leads global cherry production with an annual output of 700,000 tons, of which 60,000 to 70,000 tons are exported annually.

Discussions between the Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and China’s General Administration of Customs last year placed cherry exports back on the agenda, paving the way for technical preparations.

A technical delegation from the General Administration of Customs of China visited Türkiye last week.

At a meeting held at the General Directorate of Food and Control on June 23, the delegation was briefed on Türkiye’s control procedures for cherry exports as well as its systems for plant health, quarantine and food safety.

During the one-week program, the Chinese technical delegation also inspected cherry production areas and packing and processing facilities in İzmir, Manisa, Denizli, Isparta and Afyonkarahisar.

Germany and Russia are the main markets for Turkish cherries, although exports are shipped to more than 60 countries, from Norway and Bulgaria to Singapore and Dubai.

China is the world’s largest cherry importer, purchasing approximately 300,000 to 500,000 tons annually.

Türkiye generated $210 million in revenue from cherry exports of 67,000 tons in 2024. In 2025, however, devastating agricultural frost crippled production, shrinking exports to just 6,000 tons and dropping revenue to $48 million.

 

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