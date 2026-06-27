Sümela Monastery reopens after safety efforts against rockfalls

Sümela Monastery reopens after safety efforts against rockfalls

TRABZON
Sümela Monastery reopens after safety efforts against rockfalls

 

The historic Sümela Monastery, perched dramatically on a steep cliffside in the northern province of Trabzon, reopened its doors to visitors on June 25, following the completion of the initial phase of maintenance and safety works aimed at mitigating rockfall risks.

Built in 386 A.D., the monastery is a Greek Orthodox monastic and church complex situated at an altitude of 1,150 meters (3,773 feet) above sea level.

Owing to its dramatic location on a sheer cliff face, the site posed safety concerns for visitors in recent years due to the risk of falling rocks.

According to a statement from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the completed works were carried out in line with scientific assessments, expert recommendations and decisions by the relevant conservation boards.

Comprehensive restoration of the Sümela Monastery will continue in accordance with the planned conservation program.

Specialist mountaineering teams carried out extensive rock-face cleaning on the steep slopes surrounding both the monastery’s inner and outer courtyards, where access is particularly challenging.

A total of 6,350 square meters of rock surfaces were cleared in the outer courtyard and 1,225 square meters in the inner courtyard, significantly reducing potential rockfall hazards.

To mitigate the risk of smaller rock fragments falling from an overhanging section resembling an inverted ceiling in the inner courtyard, a 935-square-meter secondary fine-wire mesh system was installed, further strengthening visitor safety.

The works also included repairs to fractured and detached flagstones along the monastery’s walking paths and courtyard surfaces. In addition, the roof tiles of the ticket office at the entrance were replaced to enhance both the structural integrity and the overall aesthetic of the site.

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