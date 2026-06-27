Erdoğan says ruling alliance ready for consensus on national issues

Erdoğan says ruling alliance ready for consensus on national issues

ANKARA
Erdoğan says ruling alliance ready for consensus on national issues

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the People’s Alliance are ready to seek consensus on key national issues, including the “terror-free Türkiye” process, foreign policy and security.

Speaking at the AKP’s 33rd Consultation and Assessment Meeting in Sapanca on June 27, Erdoğan said politics should be based on dialogue, negotiation and compromise.

“We do not have to think exactly the same on every issue, but we must come together on matters that serve the interests of the country and the nation,” Erdoğan said.

“No one who holds the identity of the Republic of Türkiye is a guest, tenant, refugee, outsider or stepchild on this homeland,” he said.

“This state belongs not to a group, a community or an origin, but to all 86 million people living on these lands.”

Erdoğan said his party had sought to advance normalization rather than deepen polarization, adding that no one should face hostility because of different political or social views.

“Politics is not conducted on the basis of those who are alike standing together and those who differ standing apart,” he said.

“Politics means compromise, dialogue and negotiation.”

Referring to internal debates in the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Erdoğan said the AKP was not a party to what he described as divisions within the opposition.

“We were not part of this fight yesterday, we are not today and we will not be tomorrow,” he said.

Erdoğan said a political opposition that does not draw its strength from voters and the grassroots would not benefit Türkiye.

He also linked national unity to broader security challenges, saying the 2016 coup attempt by FETÖ targeted the whole country, not only his government.

“As the AKP and the People’s Alliance, we are ready for consensus on national issues, especially the terror-free Türkiye process, foreign policy and security,” Erdoğan said.

“Our path, direction, goal and destination are one. We will walk with anyone who wants to walk toward that destination,” he added.

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