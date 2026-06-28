Renewable share in power generation hits 26-year high

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s renewable energy sources accounted for 72.3 percent of electricity generation in May, reaching the highest level recorded in the past 26 years.

During the same period, coal’s share in power generation fell to 17 percent, marking its lowest level in 22 years.

According to data from Energy Exchange Istanbul (EPİAŞ), record levels of renewable electricity generation were reached in May on both a monthly and an hourly basis.

At 1 p.m. on May 24, renewable energy sources accounted for 84 percent of Türkiye’s electricity generation, the highest hourly level recorded in the past 12 years. The previous record of 83 percent was registered in April 2024.

In May, solar and wind power plants generated approximately 23 percent of the country’s total electricity output. As a result, the two sources produced more electricity than coal-fired power plants for a second consecutive month after surpassing them for the first time in April.

Hydropower plants played a decisive role in the strong performance of renewable generation. Supported by above-average seasonal rainfall, hydropower generation increased by 58 percent compared with the same month last year.

According to data from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, hydropower plants generated 46.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity between Jan. 1 and May 31, while wind power plants produced 18 billion kilowatt-hours and solar power plants generated 14.2 billion kilowatt-hours. All three sources reached their highest production levels for the first five months of the year.

The performance recorded in May showed that renewable energy sources continue to increase their share in Türkiye’s electricity generation.

Ufuk Alparslan, Türkiye and Caucasus Regional Lead at Ember, told Anadolu Agency that the May records demonstrated that renewable energy is becoming increasingly influential in Türkiye’s electricity system.

Stating that the increase in the share of renewable sources in electricity generation is an important development for the energy transition, Alparslan said that only around 16 percent of Türkiye’s energy imports are linked to electricity generation.

He noted that the energy transition should not be limited to the electricity sector, saying that other areas of the transition should also be incorporated into the country’s energy planning. Alparslan said road transportation, which accounts for about one-third of Türkiye’s energy imports, is among the most important parts of this transformation.

He added that expanding the use of domestically produced electric vehicles, electric public transportation solutions and rail system investments, together with renewable energy investments, would help reduce Türkiye’s dependence on imported energy and advance its energy independence goals.