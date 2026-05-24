Türkiye, regional actors slam Somaliland over Jerusalem ‘embassy’

ANKARA

Türkiye and prominent regional actors condemned Somaliland’s decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem, expressing full support to the territorial integrity and political unity of Somalia.

In a joint statement from the foreign ministries on May 24, Türkiye, Djibouti, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Lebanon, Mauritania, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen condemned “in the strongest terms the illegal and unacceptable step taken by the so-called “Somaliland” region in opening a purported “embassy” in occupied Jerusalem.”

This constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and relevant international resolutions, and represents a direct infringement on the legal and historical status of occupied Jerusalem,” read the statement.

They reaffirmed their categorical rejection of any unilateral measures aimed at entrenching an illegal reality in occupied Jerusalem or conferring legitimacy on any entities or arrangements that contravene international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

“They reiterate that East Jerusalem has been occupied Palestinian territory since 1967, and that any measures intended to alter its legal and historical status are null and void and without legal effect,” they said.

The Ministers further emphasize their full support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and their unequivocal rejection of any unilateral measures that undermine the unity of Somali territory or infringe upon its sovereignty.

Breakaway region of Somalia, Somaliland was recognized by Israel in a bid to increase its influence in the Horn of Africa.