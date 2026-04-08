Fidan discusses US-Iran ceasefire with Iranian, Qatari counterparts

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday held separate phone calls with his Iranian and Qatari counterparts to discuss the two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran and steps toward achieving lasting peace, diplomatic sources said.

According to sources from Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, Fidan spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, conveying Ankara’s satisfaction with the temporary ceasefire and reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to efforts aimed at securing a permanent peace.

Fidan said Türkiye would continue working to ensure that the ceasefire leads to a sustainable and lasting solution, the sources added.

In a separate call, Fidan spoke with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The two officials discussed steps needed to transform the temporary ceasefire into a lasting peace at the regional level.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, saying Tehran presented a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said the 10-point proposal delivered to the U.S. through Pakistani mediation includes a key U.S. commitment to non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of uranium enrichment, and the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions.

The proposal also includes paying compensation to Iran, withdrawing U.S. combat forces from the region, and ending the war on all fronts, including the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon.