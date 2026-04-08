Fidan discusses US-Iran ceasefire with Iranian, Qatari counterparts

Fidan discusses US-Iran ceasefire with Iranian, Qatari counterparts

ANKARA
Fidan discusses US-Iran ceasefire with Iranian, Qatari counterparts

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday held separate phone calls with his Iranian and Qatari counterparts to discuss the two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran and steps toward achieving lasting peace, diplomatic sources said.

According to sources from Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, Fidan spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, conveying Ankara’s satisfaction with the temporary ceasefire and reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to efforts aimed at securing a permanent peace.

Fidan said Türkiye would continue working to ensure that the ceasefire leads to a sustainable and lasting solution, the sources added.

In a separate call, Fidan spoke with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The two officials discussed steps needed to transform the temporary ceasefire into a lasting peace at the regional level.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, saying Tehran presented a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said the 10-point proposal delivered to the U.S. through Pakistani mediation includes a key U.S. commitment to non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of uranium enrichment, and the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions.

The proposal also includes paying compensation to Iran, withdrawing U.S. combat forces from the region, and ending the war on all fronts, including the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks

Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks

    Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks

  2. Fidan discusses US-Iran ceasefire with Iranian, Qatari counterparts

    Fidan discusses US-Iran ceasefire with Iranian, Qatari counterparts

  3. Erdoğan, Trump speak after US-Iran ceasefire

    Erdoğan, Trump speak after US-Iran ceasefire

  4. Iran hits Gulf states after agreeing 'fragile' truce with US

    Iran hits Gulf states after agreeing 'fragile' truce with US

  5. Iran's defense-industrial base 'completely' destroyed: Pentagon chief

    Iran's defense-industrial base 'completely' destroyed: Pentagon chief
Recommended
Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks

Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks
Erdoğan, Trump speak after US-Iran ceasefire

Erdoğan, Trump speak after US-Iran ceasefire
Özel steps up push for by-elections after talks with smaller parties

Özel steps up push for by-elections after talks with smaller parties
Israeli far-right minister targets Turkish actor over post on Palestinian prisoners

Israeli far-right minister targets Turkish actor over post on Palestinian prisoners
Erdoğan welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, urges full implementation

Erdoğan welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, urges full implementation
Erdoğan, Spains Sanchez discuss ties, regional issues

Erdoğan, Spain's Sanchez discuss ties, regional issues
WORLD Iran hits Gulf states after agreeing fragile truce with US

Iran hits Gulf states after agreeing 'fragile' truce with US

U.S. Vice President JD Vance warned the truce between Washington and Tehran remained "fragile" Wednesday as several Gulf nations endured fresh attacks just hours after the rivals agreed a two-week ceasefire.

ECONOMY First ships through Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire: monitor

First ships through Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire: monitor

Two ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since Iran agreed to reopen the waterway as part of a ceasefire deal, maritime monitor Marine Traffic said Wednesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿