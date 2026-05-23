Thracian city celebrates spring with traditional ‘Kakava fire’

KIRKLARELİ

Türkiye’s northwestern province of Kırklareli has officially kicked off its annual cultural heritage and spring festivities with a ceremonial parade and the lighting of the traditional “Kakava fire,” celebrating one of Türkiye’s long-standing spring traditions.

Organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Kırklareli Municipality, the festival opened with a cortege march and continued through the city center, bringing together local officials, cultural representatives and residents.

Traditional dance and music performances were staged throughout the evening, while speakers highlighted the cultural significance of Kakava, a celebration associated with the arrival of spring, renewal and social solidarity.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kırklareli Governor Uğur Turan described Kırklareli as a cultural bridge stretching from the Balkans to Anatolia, where different communities have coexisted for centuries.

“The Kakava fire is not only a symbol of spring, but also of brotherhood and hope,” he said.

Deputy Culture Minister Batuhan Mumcu said the tradition represents unity, abundance and cultural continuity, adding that the ministry continues efforts to preserve traditional arts and pass them on to younger generations.

The program also featured the “Dreams from Copper” fashion show before the symbolic Kakava fire — prepared with 10 tons of wood — was lit in front of festivalgoers.

The festival will continue through May 24.

Kakava celebrations are closely linked to Hıdırellez, a centuries-old seasonal tradition celebrated across Türkiye, the Balkans and parts of Central Asia on the night of May 5-6. Recognized by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the tradition symbolizes fertility, prosperity and the rebirth of nature after winter.

The most internationally known Kakava festivities are held in the northwestern province of Edirne, particularly among the city’s Romani community. Celebrations there traditionally include bonfires, music and dance performances, as well as rituals centered around the Tunca River, where participants release handwritten wishes into the water at dawn in hopes of good fortune for the coming year.