Art, heritage converge as Edirne opens 1st biennial

ANTALYA

The northwestern city of Edirne has launched its first-ever international biennial, transforming the historic former Ottoman capital into a sprawling contemporary art venue where works by more than 200 artists from 23 countries are being exhibited across centuries-old landmarks under the theme “Bridges.”

The inaugural Edirne Biennial brings together contemporary artworks spread across more than 20 locations throughout the city, including the historic Ekmekçizade Ahmet Paşa Caravanserai, the Devecihan Culture Center, the Karaağaç Train Station building and several of Edirne’s iconic stone bridges, which inspired the event’s central concept.

Held with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the Edirne Governor’s Office, Edirne Municipality and Trakya University, the biennial officially opened on May 21, coinciding with the United Nations-designated World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, biennial coordinator Didem Çapa described the event as a large-scale collaborative cultural initiative involving museums, galleries, universities, foundations and civil society organizations. According to organizers, the exhibition features works by 218 artists and creators interpreting the idea of bridges through diverse artistic perspectives and

mediums.

“Bridges were never merely structures used to pass from one point to another,” Çapa said. “They have always been spaces of encounter and gathering. We designed this biennial as a multi-layered platform to create new meetings, new dialogues and new perspectives.”

The theme resonates strongly with Edirne’s historical identity as a crossroads between Europe and Asia, long shaped by migration, commerce and multicultural exchange. Organizers said the biennial explores contemporary issues, including memory, identity, migration, technology and cultural diversity through contemporary artistic expression.

Addressing attendees, Edirne Mayor Filiz Gencan emphasized the symbolic significance of selecting “Bridges” as the inaugural theme for a city historically defined by cultural convergence.

“In Edirne, bridges do not simply connect two riverbanks,” she said. “They connect past and present, people with one another, and local heritage with universal culture.”

Governor Yunus Sezer described the biennial as an important opportunity to highlight Edirne’s historical and cultural richness on an international platform. Speaking after heavy rain forced parts of the ceremony indoors, Sezer said the city’s architectural and multicultural heritage made it uniquely suited for such an event.

“There are very few places in the world with this level of

historical and cultural depth,” he said.

The biennial runs through June 28 and features exhibitions spanning photography, sculpture, performance art, artificial intelligence and new media installations. Alongside exhibitions, visitors will also be able to attend concerts, performances, workshops and panel discussions throughout the citywide program.

The curatorial team includes Atilla Güllü, Coşar Kulaksız, Fırat Arapoğlu, Görkem Kızılkayak, Gu Zhenqing, İsmail Erim Gülaçtı and Songül Güneş Gültekin.