Türkiye’s April trade gap narrows as exports jump

ANKARA

Türkiye’s foreign trade deficit narrowed 29.8 percent in April from a year earlier, as exports rose sharply while imports posted a limited increase, official data showed.

Exports increased 22.3 percent year-on-year to $25.4 billion under the General Trade System, according to provisional data prepared by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Trade Ministry.

Imports rose 3.1 percent to $33.9 billion in the same period.

The foreign trade deficit fell to $8.5 billion in April from $12.1 billion a year earlier. The export-import coverage ratio increased from 63.2 percent in April 2025 to 74.9 percent.

In the January-April period, exports rose 3 percent from a year earlier to $88.7 billion, while imports increased 4.3 percent to $125.8 billion.

The trade deficit widened 7.3 percent in the first four months to $37.1 billion. The export-import coverage ratio declined to 70.5 percent from 71.3 percent in the same period of last year.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, exports rose 23.6 percent in April to $23.8 billion, while imports increased 3.3 percent to $26.2 billion.

The foreign trade deficit excluding energy and gold stood at $2.49 billion. The coverage ratio in this category was 90.5 percent.

Manufacturing accounted for 94.2 percent of exports in April, while agriculture, forestry and fishing had a 3.2 percent share and mining and quarrying accounted for 1.8 percent.

In imports, intermediate goods made up 71.1 percent of the total, followed by consumer goods with 14.7 percent and capital goods with 13.8 percent.

Germany was Türkiye’s largest export market in April, with $2.1 billion in sales. It was followed by the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain.

China ranked first in imports with $4.48 billion, followed by Russia, Germany, the United States and Italy.

Seasonally and calendar-adjusted data showed exports rose 11.6 percent in April from the previous month, while imports declined 3.5 percent.

High-technology products accounted for 3.6 percent of manufacturing exports in April, while their share in manufacturing imports was 11.7 percent.