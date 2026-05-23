Toll in China mine blast jumps again to 82: state media

BEIJING

A general view of rescue team members and emergency vehicles arriving at the Liushenyu coal mine after a gas explosion in Changzhi, in northern China's Shanxi province on May 23, 2026.(CNS Photo)

The death toll from an explosion at a coal mine in northern China has jumped sharply again to 82, state media reported on May 23.

"Reporters learnt from the scene of the gas explosion at the Liushenyu Coal Mine... that the accident has resulted in 82 deaths and nine people missing," state broadcaster CCTV said.

The blast occurred at 7:29 pm (1129 GMT) on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Shanxi province, according to state news agency Xinhua.

President Xi Jinping urged "all-out efforts" to treat the injured and called for thorough investigations into the incident, Xinhua said.

He "emphasised that all regions and departments must draw lessons from this accident, remain constantly vigilant regarding workplace safety... and resolutely prevent and curb the occurrence of major and catastrophic accidents".

Rescue efforts were ongoing, Xinhua said.

Xinhua reported earlier that levels of carbon monoxide — a highly toxic, odourless gas — had "exceeded limits" at the mine.

Some of those trapped underground were in "critical condition", the earlier report said.

Shanxi, one of China's poorer provinces, is the country's coal-mining capital.

Mine safety in the country has improved in recent decades, but accidents still occur frequently in an industry where safety protocols are often lax.

China is the world's top consumer of coal and the largest greenhouse gas emitter, despite installing renewable energy capacity at record speed.