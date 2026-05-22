Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

OSLO
Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend NATO's summit in the Turkish capital Ankara in July, the alliance's secretary general said Friday.

"I invited him already," Mark Rutte told reporters at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Sweden. "He will be there."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia kills 4 in massive Ukraine attack after vowing retaliation

Russia kills 4 in massive Ukraine attack after vowing retaliation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia kills 4 in massive Ukraine attack after vowing retaliation

    Russia kills 4 in massive Ukraine attack after vowing retaliation

  2. Türkiye backs Greece on Elgin Marbles dispute as UNESCO issues landmark call to Britain

    Türkiye backs Greece on Elgin Marbles dispute as UNESCO issues landmark call to Britain

  3. Türkiye plans natural gas pipeline to Turkish Cyprus by 2028

    Türkiye plans natural gas pipeline to Turkish Cyprus by 2028

  4. Eid travel rush set to generate over $4 billion in economic activity

    Eid travel rush set to generate over $4 billion in economic activity

  5. Postal sector grows 30 percent in second half of 2025: Report

    Postal sector grows 30 percent in second half of 2025: Report
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WORLD Russia kills 4 in massive Ukraine attack after vowing retaliation

Russia kills 4 in massive Ukraine attack after vowing retaliation

Russia pounded Kiev with a massive missile and drone attack that killed four people, authorities said Sunday, after President Vladimir Putin threatened retaliation for strikes in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine.

ECONOMY Eid travel rush set to generate over $4 billion in economic activity

Eid travel rush set to generate over $4 billion in economic activity

As an estimated 15 million people are preparing to travel across Türkiye during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, a massive travel rush expected to generate nearly 200 billion Turkish Liras ($4.4 billion) in economic activity through family visits, coastal vacations and urban tours, delivering a major boost to the country’s tourism sector.

SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
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