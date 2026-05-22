Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend NATO's summit in the Turkish capital Ankara in July, the alliance's secretary general said Friday.
"I invited him already," Mark Rutte told reporters at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Sweden. "He will be there."
As an estimated 15 million people are preparing to travel across Türkiye during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, a massive travel rush expected to generate nearly 200 billion Turkish Liras ($4.4 billion) in economic activity through family visits, coastal vacations and urban tours, delivering a major boost to the country’s tourism sector.