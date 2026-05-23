Türkiye receives 3.5 million foreign visitors in April

ANKARA

The number of foreign visitors arriving in Türkiye fell 9.44 percent in April from a year earlier to 3.53 million, provisional Culture and Tourism Ministry data showed.

The figures, compiled from General Directorate of Security data, showed Istanbul remained the main entry point for foreign visitors.

Istanbul ranked first among provinces by border entry point, receiving 1.47 million visitors in April and accounting for 41.72 percent of total foreign arrivals.

Antalya followed with 918,164 visitors and a 25.99 percent share, while Edirne ranked third with 330,025 visitors and a 9.34 percent share.

Muğla received 161,967 foreign visitors in April, followed by Artvin with 107,012.

In the January-April period, the number of foreign visitors to Türkiye declined 2.08 percent year-on-year to 10.37 million.

Istanbul also led the four-month period, receiving 5.33 million foreign visitors and accounting for 51.47 percent of total arrivals.

Antalya ranked second with 1.62 million visitors, followed by Edirne with 1.06 million, Artvin with 399,944 and İzmir with 252,068.