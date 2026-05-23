CHP elects Özel group chair after court ruling

CHP elects Özel group chair after court ruling

ANKARA
CHP elects Özel group chair after court ruling

A security staff member of Republican People's Party (CHP) stands behind the closed main gate of the party's headquarters' entrance before a protest against allegations of vote buying at the CHP congress in November 2023, in Ankara on May 22, 2026.

Özgür Özel has been elected parliamentary group chair of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) at a closed group meeting held at the party’s headquarters.

In a written statement, the CHP said Özel received the votes of 95 of the 96 lawmakers who attended the meeting.

The vote came after a court ruling annulling the party’s 2023 congress and reinstating former chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, a decision that has deepened tensions inside the party.

Özel was able to run for the post because he remains a lawmaker from the western province of Manisa. He previously served as CHP parliamentary group chair in 2023 before being elected party chairman.

The group chair role is expected to carry added importance in the coming period, as it will determine who speaks on behalf of the CHP at parliamentary group meetings after the Eid break.

Meanwhile, activity continued outside Kılıçdaroğlu’s residence in Ankara, with his lawyer Celal Çelik and CHP İzmir lawmaker Mahir Polat among those reported to have arrived.

Kılıçdaroğlu was expected to continue his work from his office in the Çankaya district later in the day, according to reports.

The developments followed a phone call between Özel and Kılıçdaroğlu, during which both sides discussed taking the party to a congress.

Özel has called for a congress at the earliest possible date, while Kılıçdaroğlu’s side has said the party should be taken to congress at the “most appropriate time.”

Türkiye, Kılıçaroğlu,

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