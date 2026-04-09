Türkiye to assign midwives to first-time mothers in final trimester

ANKARA

Türkiye is rolling out a new maternal care initiative that will assign a dedicated midwife to every woman experiencing her first pregnancy during the final three months before birth, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu has announced.

Under the program, first-time mothers will be paired with a midwife from the sixth month of pregnancy onward, regardless of whether they receive care in public or private hospitals.

Memişoğlu described pregnancy and childbirth as a “miraculous journey” that can also bring uncertainty and anxiety, particularly for first-time mothers. The initiative aims to provide continuous, personalized support during this critical period.

“We want an experienced midwife to be by the mother’s side throughout her first pregnancy, providing reassurance and guidance,” Memişoğlu said.

According to the minister, Türkiye currently employs more than 61,000 midwives nationwide. Recent regulatory updates are also intended to expand their role, allowing them to be more active both in the field and in delivery rooms.