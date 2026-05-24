Erdoğan voices belief for a breakthrough in US-Iran talks

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed his belief that an appropriate solution will be find to the conflict between the United States and Iran and free passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be secured accordingly.

According to a written statement by Türkiye’s Communication Directorate, Erdoğan joined a teleconference with U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrein King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani , Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and U.S. cabinet members.

The teleconference, initiated by Trump, was aiming to coordinate regional efforts to narrow the remaining differences between the American and Iranian negotiators.

Welcoming the ongoing diplomatic process between the U.S. and Iran, Erdoğan recalled that Türkiye always favors the resolution of problems through dialogue and diplomacy, read the statement.

He also underlined his belief that talks will yield a positive result and an agreement to secure free passage through the Strait of Hormuz which would support stability in the region and provide a relief to global economy.

The president thanked the countries that contribute to the negotiations.

Stressing that Türkiye stands ready to provide every kind of support during the implementation phase of a potential agreement with Iran, Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye’s efforts aimed at making peace prevail across the region.

Underscoring that Türkiye desires a new era in which countries of the region do not pose threats to one another, he added that a just peace would have no losers.