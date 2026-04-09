Türkiye braces for major chill as temperatures plunge

ANKARA

Türkiye is bracing for a dramatic spring chill as a Balkan cold front sweeps across 32 provinces starting April 8, bringing severe weather and a sharp drop in temperatures, warns the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

Temperatures are forecast to fall by as much as 7 degrees Celsius nationwide, dropping below seasonal norms and remaining low through the beginning of next week.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected across large parts of the country, including the Aegean, Mediterranean, Central Anatolia, Black Sea and southeastern regions.

In higher elevations, particularly in inland areas of the Black Sea region and eastern Anatolia, precipitation may fall as sleet or snow.

In Istanbul, rain is expected on April 9 and 10, with temperatures dropping from around 16 to 12–13 degrees.

In Ankara, rainfall will continue for the next three days, with snow possible on April 10. Temperatures in the capital are expected to fall as low as zero degrees by the morning of April 11.

Meanwhile, severe rainfall has already caused fatalities in the southern province of Osmaniye as rising water levels in the Bülbül Stream triggered flooding after heavy rainfall. Several vehicles were swept away or submerged.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the region. Despite rescue efforts, two residents lost their lives after their vehicle was carried into a flooded parking area.