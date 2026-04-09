Türkiye braces for major chill as temperatures plunge

Türkiye braces for major chill as temperatures plunge

ANKARA
Türkiye braces for major chill as temperatures plunge

Türkiye is bracing for a dramatic spring chill as a Balkan cold front sweeps across 32 provinces starting April 8, bringing severe weather and a sharp drop in temperatures, warns the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

Temperatures are forecast to fall by as much as 7 degrees Celsius nationwide, dropping below seasonal norms and remaining low through the beginning of next week.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected across large parts of the country, including the Aegean, Mediterranean, Central Anatolia, Black Sea and southeastern regions.

In higher elevations, particularly in inland areas of the Black Sea region and eastern Anatolia, precipitation may fall as sleet or snow.

In Istanbul, rain is expected on April 9 and 10, with temperatures dropping from around 16 to 12–13 degrees.

In Ankara, rainfall will continue for the next three days, with snow possible on April 10. Temperatures in the capital are expected to fall as low as zero degrees by the morning of April 11.

Meanwhile, severe rainfall has already caused fatalities in the southern province of Osmaniye as rising water levels in the Bülbül Stream triggered flooding after heavy rainfall. Several vehicles were swept away or submerged.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the region. Despite rescue efforts, two residents lost their lives after their vehicle was carried into a flooded parking area.

 

warning,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

    Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

  2. Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill

    Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill

  3. More ops expected in celebrity drug probe, chief prosecutor says

    More ops expected in celebrity drug probe, chief prosecutor says

  4. Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil

    Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil

  5. Orban accuses opposition of 'organized' attempt to disrupt vote

    Orban accuses opposition of 'organized' attempt to disrupt vote
Recommended
Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe
Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill

Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill
More ops expected in celebrity drug probe, chief prosecutor says

More ops expected in celebrity drug probe, chief prosecutor says
Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil

Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil
Aid convoy heads from Türkiye to Iran

Aid convoy heads from Türkiye to Iran
Türkiye eyes full tobacco sales ban by 2040 under sweeping new bill

Türkiye eyes full tobacco sales ban by 2040 under sweeping new bill
Southeastern provinces become new frontier in Türkiye’s tourism expansion

Southeastern provinces become new frontier in Türkiye’s tourism expansion
WORLD Orban accuses opposition of organized attempt to disrupt vote

Orban accuses opposition of 'organized' attempt to disrupt vote

Prime Minister Viktor Orban slammed Hungary's opposition on April 10, accusing it of trying to disrupt a weekend election in which the nationalist is facing an unprecedented challenge to his 16-year rule.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s cruise passenger traffic hits 16-year March high

Türkiye’s cruise passenger traffic hits 16-year March high

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced in March 2026, cruise passenger traffic reached the highest level recorded in any March over the past 16 years.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿