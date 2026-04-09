Seagrass meadows on Antalya coast to be monitored, restored

Seagrass meadows on Antalya coast to be monitored, restored

ISTANBUL
Seagrass meadows on Antalya coast to be monitored, restored

A new environmental initiative aimed at safeguarding the Mediterranean’s vital marine ecosystems has been launched along Türkiye’s southern coast, targeting the preservation of seagrass meadows often described as the “lungs” of the region.

The project is being carried out through a collaboration between the Ecosystem Conservation Society (EKOS), Linda & Dauglas and the Lara Tourism Investors Association (LATUYAB).

At the center of the initiative are meadows of “Posidonia oceanica,” an endemic Mediterranean seagrass species recognized for its exceptional carbon storage capacity and its role in supporting marine biodiversity.

Often referred to as the “lungs of the Mediterranean,” these underwater habitats produce oxygen, stabilize seabeds and provide shelter for a wide range of marine life, making them one of the most critical components of the coastal ecosystem.

The project seeks to scientifically assess the current condition of these meadows and develop long-term, sustainable management strategies to ensure their protection.

Over a six-month period, researchers will conduct field studies and diving expeditions to catalogue and monitor seagrass coverage along the coast of Lara, a district in Antalya known for its dense tourism activity.

Underwater imaging and documentation are being carried out by renowned underwater cinematographer Tahsin Ceylan, alongside photographers Mehtap Akbaş Çiftçi and Taner Şahakalkan. The visual data collected is expected to support both scientific analysis and public awareness efforts.

Environmental groups involved in the project emphasize that protecting seagrass meadows is essential not only for biodiversity but also for combating climate change, as these ecosystems act as significant carbon sinks.

The findings are expected to inform future conservation policies and contribute to broader efforts to preserve the Mediterranean’s fragile marine environment.

While the Lara coast initiative focuses on seagrass preservation, it forms part of a broader, nationwide push to protect Türkiye’s marine ecosystems.

Recent years have seen multiple high-profile projects aimed at tackling pollution, habitat loss and biodiversity decline, demonstrating a holistic approach to coastal and marine management.

Under the Blue Breath (Mavi Nefes) Project, coordinated with the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, over 60 tons of solid waste and 613,000 liters of liquid waste were removed from Türkiye’s seas in 2025 alone.

Operations spanned the Marmara Sea, Lake Van, Göcek and the Saros Gulf. Project officials emphasize that activities go beyond cleanup, incorporating seagrass restoration, coral ecosystem protection and public awareness campaigns, all guided by scientific monitoring and measurable outcomes.

 

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