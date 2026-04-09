Tehran residents relieved but divided by Trump truce

Tehran residents relieved but divided by Trump truce

TEHRAN
Tehran residents relieved but divided by Trump truce

While some Iranians in the capital Tehran fear the ceasefire with the U.S. will lead to nothing, others declared victory and most breathed a sigh of relief after weeks of war.

"Everyone is at ease now, we are more relaxed," Sakineh Mohammadi, a 50-year-old housewife, told AFP, saying she was "proud" of her country.

Just the day before, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to eradicate "a whole civilization" in Iran if its leaders did not heed his ultimatum to accept Washington's war demands.

That was enough to cause a "nervous breakdown" for Simin, a 48-year-old English teacher, after more than a month of bombing.

"I couldn't feel my legs or arms anymore," she told AFP.

"We were terrified to our very core... The shock and psychological pressure were so intense that even now, we don't know whether to feel relieved by the truce or not."

That same evening, panicked residents of Tehran tried to flee north to the shores of the Caspian Sea, where many had sought refuge during the very first days of the war.

For those who stayed, the night was long and anxious.

Their eyes were glued to the latest developments on television until Trump announced the two-week truce, which came in the middle of the night for Iranians.

Since the truce was declared, the bombs have fallen silent in Tehran, and the Iranian capital now has the air of a public holiday.

Many shops were closed and outdoor cafes were packed in upscale neighborhoods, as Tehran's legendary traffic jams vanished on April 8.

So did the checkpoints manned by armed men which had spread throughout the city in recent weeks, with only barriers and signs remaining on the roadside where they once stood.

 

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