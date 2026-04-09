Investments in telecom sector rise 54 percent in 2025

ANKARA

Investments in Türkiye’s electronic communications sector rose by 54 percent by the end of 2025 compared to the previous year, reaching 145 billion Turkish Liras, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

He highlighted that the country has taken a major step forward in developing its mobile broadband infrastructure, with commercial 5G service beginning on April 1.

Uraloğlu stated that Türkiye had 99 million 691 thousand 361 mobile subscribers at the end of last year, including machine-to-machine (M2M) connections. He emphasized that operators accelerated their 5G infrastructure investments to enable high-speed mobile internet, laying down 681,000 kilometers of fiber infrastructure.

According to the minister, the mobile penetration rate, excluding M2M and the 0–9 age group, stood at 116.9 percent as of the end of 2025.

While the number of 3G subscribers fell to 6.4 million, 4.5G subscribers reached 912. Million.

Uraloğlu also noted that Türkiye has more than 32 million 5G-compatible devices, and with the gradual rollout of 5G across the country’s 81 provinces, approximately 21 million subscribers are now using the technology.