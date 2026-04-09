Investments in telecom sector rise 54 percent in 2025

Investments in telecom sector rise 54 percent in 2025

ANKARA
Investments in telecom sector rise 54 percent in 2025

Investments in Türkiye’s electronic communications sector rose by 54 percent by the end of 2025 compared to the previous year, reaching 145 billion Turkish Liras, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

He highlighted that the country has taken a major step forward in developing its mobile broadband infrastructure, with commercial 5G service beginning on April 1.

Uraloğlu stated that Türkiye had 99 million 691 thousand 361 mobile subscribers at the end of last year, including machine-to-machine (M2M) connections. He emphasized that operators accelerated their 5G infrastructure investments to enable high-speed mobile internet, laying down 681,000 kilometers of fiber infrastructure.

According to the minister, the mobile penetration rate, excluding M2M and the 0–9 age group, stood at 116.9 percent as of the end of 2025.

While the number of 3G subscribers fell to 6.4 million, 4.5G subscribers reached 912. Million.

Uraloğlu also noted that Türkiye has more than 32 million 5G-compatible devices, and with the gradual rollout of 5G across the country’s 81 provinces, approximately 21 million subscribers are now using the technology.

 

Telecom ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

    Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

  2. US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

    US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

  3. Thousands denied entry since EU's automated border system rollout

    Thousands denied entry since EU's automated border system rollout

  4. Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

    Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

  5. Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill

    Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill
Recommended
US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year
Türkiye’s cruise passenger traffic hits 16-year March high

Türkiye’s cruise passenger traffic hits 16-year March high
Türkiye’s economy remains resilient, says Mehmet Şimşek

Türkiye’s economy remains resilient, says Mehmet Şimşek
Türkiye’s industrial production rises 2.2 percent in February

Türkiye’s industrial production rises 2.2 percent in February
After oil, Venezuela opens up mining to private investors

After oil, Venezuela opens up mining to private investors
Travelers face higher costs, fewer flight options as jet fuel prices swing

Travelers face higher costs, fewer flight options as jet fuel prices swing
IMF to cut global growth forecast due to Mideast war

IMF to cut global growth forecast due to Mideast war
WORLD Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

Israel said on Friday it had blocked Spain from participating in the work of a U.S.-led centre established to help stabilise post-war Gaza following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
ECONOMY US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

Consumer inflation in the United States rose sharply to 3.3 percent in March, government data showed Wednesday, as higher energy prices due to the war in the Middle East hit Americans hard.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿