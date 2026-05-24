Green charging rises as EV network expands

Green charging rises as EV network expands

ISTANBUL
Green charging rises as EV network expands

Green charging stations accounted for nearly 60 percent of electricity consumption in Türkiye’s electric vehicle (EV) charging network in April, according to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority’s (EPDK) monthly report.

Electricity consumption at charging stations reached 61.65 million kilowatt-hours in April. Of this, 36.98 million kilowatt-hours — equivalent to 59.98 percent — was supplied by green charging stations certified to use renewable energy
sources.

The remaining 24.67 million kilowatt-hours of electricity consumption was met by conventional charging stations. Green charging stations, which hold Renewable Energy Guarantee Certificates (YEK-G), are seen as playing a key role in reducing the carbon footprint of electric vehicles and promoting the use of clean energy.

The total installed capacity of charging stations rose by 3.29 percent month-on-month to 3,295 megawatts in April, reflecting continued expansion in the country’s EV infrastructure.

Istanbul recorded by far the highest level of electricity consumption for EV charging, with 19,651 megawatt-hours during the month. The city was followed by Ankara with 9,410 megawatt-hours and Izmir with 3,604 megawatt-hours.

The total number of charging sockets also continued to increase, rising to 43,009 in April from 41,938 in March. Of these, 24,468 were AC charging points, while 18,541 were DC fast-charging sockets.

Meanwhile, the number of registered electric vehicles in Türkiye climbed to 427,486 in April, up from 411,796 in the previous month, underlining rapidly growing demand for EV infrastructure alongside the expansion of greener charging solutions.

 

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