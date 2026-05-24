Postal sector grows 30 percent in second half of 2025: Report

ANKARA

Driven by the continuous expansion of e-commerce, Türkiye’s postal and delivery sector recorded a 30 percent year-on-year revenue increase, reaching 90.72 billion liras in the second half of 2025.

According to the Postal Sector Report by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), postal services have entered a period of rapid and comprehensive structural change.

Technological advancements, shifting user preferences and evolving business models have transformed the market, resulting in a notable decline in traditional letter mail volumes alongside a substantial increase in e-commerce-driven parcel deliveries.

As of the second half of last year, 59 authorized postal and delivery service providers were actively operating across the country.

Parcel and cargo shipments exceeded 767 million items, bringing in approximately 64.35 billion liras.

The sector supported around 115,000 jobs by the end of the second half of 2025. The state-run national operator, PTT, remains the largest employer with a 34 percent share of the total workforce. Among private operators, Yurtiçi Kargo followed with a 14 percent employment share, while Aras Kargo accounted for 11 percent.

Capital expenditures within the sector reached 8.73 billion liras during the same period. E-commerce platform Trendyol accounted for 67.1 percent of all sector investments. Private courier operators MNG Kargo and Aras Kargo followed with investment market shares of 15.2 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively.