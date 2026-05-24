Central Bank tightens credit growth limits

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Central Bank has tightened credit growth limits across multiple loan categories as part of a new macroprudential package aimed at reinforcing its tight monetary policy stance and supporting financial stability.

In a press release published on May 23, the Central Bank announced adjustments to its reserve requirement framework.

Under the new measures, the bank lowered growth caps for several types of loans.

Growth limits for general-purpose consumer loans and vehicle loans were both reduced from 4 percent to 3 percent, while limits on overdraft accounts were cut from 2 percent to 1 percent.

Similarly, the cap on Turkish lira loans extended to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) was reduced from 5 percent to 4.5 percent, while the limit for non-SME commercial loans was lowered from 3 percent to 2 percent.