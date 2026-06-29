20 Japanese organizations added to Beijing’s to export blacklist: gov't

20 Japanese organizations added to Beijing’s to export blacklist: gov't

BEIJING
20 Japanese organizations added to Beijing’s to export blacklist: govt

China added 20 Japanese entities to a blacklist on June 29 including major companies in order to block the export of dual-use items, the commerce ministry said, escalating a months-long row between Beijing and Tokyo.

“For the purpose of safeguarding national security and interests and fulfilling international obligations including non-proliferation, it has been decided to include 20 Japanese entities... that have participated in enhancing Japan’s military capabilities on the export control list,” the statement said.

Relations between the countries were rocked in November when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested that Tokyo may react militarily to an attack on Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing has vowed to seize control of by force if necessary.

Chinese authorities ramped up pressure in February by imposing export restrictions on dozens of Japanese firms it said were involved in building up Tokyo’s military.

The 20 additions to the export blacklist named yesterday include various specialized subsidiaries and technology firms involved in supplying components and engineering support for Japan’s defense sector.

Among them are the National Institute for Defense Studies and Mitsubishi Electric Defense and Space Technologies Corporation, the statement said.

China is the world’s largest producer and refiner of rare earths, which are crucial for various high-tech products including electric vehicles, smartphones, missile guidance systems and lasers.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Several dead in shooting in northern German city

Several dead in shooting in northern German city
LATEST NEWS

  1. Several dead in shooting in northern German city

    Several dead in shooting in northern German city

  2. Özel vows ‘new politics’ amid CHP’s leadership crisis

    Özel vows ‘new politics’ amid CHP’s leadership crisis

  3. Erdoğan, Merz discuss NATO summit, Ukraine war

    Erdoğan, Merz discuss NATO summit, Ukraine war

  4. Iraq to widen corruption operations after arrests

    Iraq to widen corruption operations after arrests

  5. Türkiye eyes improved ties with EU during Irish presidency

    Türkiye eyes improved ties with EU during Irish presidency
Recommended
BT, Verizon to combine international units in joint venture

BT, Verizon to combine international units in joint venture
Türkiye becomes Europe’s second-largest hydropower nation

Türkiye becomes Europe’s second-largest hydropower nation
Türkiye’s economic confidence rises 1.8 percent in June

Türkiye’s economic confidence rises 1.8 percent in June
Toyota global sales fall for 4th month as Iran conflict disrupts production

Toyota global sales fall for 4th month as Iran conflict disrupts production
South Korea to invest nearly $1.2 tln in chips, AI data centers

South Korea to invest nearly $1.2 tln in chips, AI data centers
Turkish leather industry adopts alternative marketing model

Turkish leather industry adopts alternative marketing model
WORLD Several dead in shooting in northern German city

Several dead in shooting in northern German city

German police said five people were killed and others injured on June 29 in a shooting in a youth welfare facility in the northern city of Stade.
ECONOMY BT, Verizon to combine international units in joint venture

BT, Verizon to combine international units in joint venture

British telecom group BT and U.S. mobile operator Verizon announced Monday an agreement to combine their international operations serving corporate clients into a joint venture with combined annual revenue of around $4 billion.
SPORTS Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ended its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over co-host the United States in its final Group D match, despite having already been eliminated from the tournament.
﻿