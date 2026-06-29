20 Japanese organizations added to Beijing’s to export blacklist: gov't

BEIJING

China added 20 Japanese entities to a blacklist on June 29 including major companies in order to block the export of dual-use items, the commerce ministry said, escalating a months-long row between Beijing and Tokyo.

“For the purpose of safeguarding national security and interests and fulfilling international obligations including non-proliferation, it has been decided to include 20 Japanese entities... that have participated in enhancing Japan’s military capabilities on the export control list,” the statement said.

Relations between the countries were rocked in November when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested that Tokyo may react militarily to an attack on Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing has vowed to seize control of by force if necessary.

Chinese authorities ramped up pressure in February by imposing export restrictions on dozens of Japanese firms it said were involved in building up Tokyo’s military.

The 20 additions to the export blacklist named yesterday include various specialized subsidiaries and technology firms involved in supplying components and engineering support for Japan’s defense sector.

Among them are the National Institute for Defense Studies and Mitsubishi Electric Defense and Space Technologies Corporation, the statement said.

China is the world’s largest producer and refiner of rare earths, which are crucial for various high-tech products including electric vehicles, smartphones, missile guidance systems and lasers.