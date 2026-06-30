Excavations uncover traces of Alexander the Great-era site

KIRIKKALE

Archaeologists working at the ancient site of Büklükale in the central province of Kırıkkale have uncovered evidence of a settlement dating to the Hellenistic period, the era of Alexander the Great, alongside artifacts from several other ancient civilizations.



The excavations, now in their 17th year, are being led by Professor Kimiyoshi Matsumura of the Japanese Institute of Anatolian Archaeology at two excavation areas known as the Lower City and Upper City.

Located on the banks of the Kızılırmak River, Büklükale has yielded traces of continuous occupation spanning multiple historical periods. Among the latest discoveries are a bronze pin, a seal bearing animal figures, an animal-headed artifact and seal-impressions. Detailed analyses are underway to determine the precise date of the newly uncovered objects.

Matsumura described Büklükale as an ancient city situated about 60 kilometers southeast of Ankara, noting that its location at a crossing point on the Kızılırmak River made it strategically important throughout history.

“At the top we found an Ottoman settlement, which was probably inhabited by soldiers. Beneath that, we identified settlement layers dating to the Hellenistic period, the era of Alexander the Great. Further down, we found evidence of various Iron Age civilizations,” he said.

According to Matsumura, the site also preserves traces of the Achaemenid Persian Empire, the Lydians, the Cimmerians and the Phrygians. He said the fortification wall visible at the site may have been built during the Cimmerian period.

One of the most significant recent discoveries is a stamp seal with a handle decorated with two animal figures.

“These types of stamp seals are generally known from the period between the end of the Assyrian Trade Colonies, or Karum Period, and the Old Hittite Kingdom,” Matsumura said.



He added that excavations have identified architectural remains believed to belong to the entrance to a palace complex.

Büklükale has already produced the westernmost Hittite cuneiform tablets discovered to date, while Hurrian tablets have also been unearthed at the site since 2019.

Matsumura said the discovery of Hurrian tablets has further increased the site’s archaeological importance.

“Until now, Hurrian tablets had been identified at only three settlements in Anatolia — Hattuşa, Ortaköy and Kayalıpınar — all of which were cities where members of the Hittite royal family

resided. Büklükale has now become the fourth such settlement,” he said.

He added that excavations will continue to better understand the ancient city’s role and historical significance.