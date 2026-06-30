Annual inflation expected to ease in June: Survey

ISTANBUL

Economists expect Türkiye’s annual inflation rate to decline slightly in June, according to an Anadolu Agency survey.

The consumer price index is forecast to rise 1.04 percent month-on-month in June, according to the average estimate of 17 economists who took part in Anadolu’s Finance Inflation Expectations Survey.

Economists’ monthly inflation forecasts ranged between 0.81 percent and 1.77 percent.

Based on the average monthly forecast, annual inflation is expected to fall to 32.17 percent in June from 32.61 percent in May.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) is scheduled to release June inflation figures later this week, on July 3.

Economists’ average year-end inflation forecast stood at 29 percent.

Consumer prices rose 1.71 percent month-on-month in May.