Türkiye’s daily export record broken at $2.4 billion: Minister

ANKARA

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has announced that daily exports hit a record-breaking $2.43 billion on May 22, marking a new all-time high.

Bolat stated that Türkiye achieved yet another historic success in line with its growth vision focused on production, investment, employment and exports.

Reminding that Türkiye exceeded the $1 billion monthly export mark for the first time in 1987, Bolat emphasized that the country has now demonstrated the success of reaching a robust economic structure capable of generating $2.43 billion in exports in a single day.

The country’s exports rose 22.3 percent from a year earlier to $25.4 billion in April, while imports increased 3.1 percent to $33.9 billion, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported last week.

Consequently, the foreign trade deficit narrowed 29.8 percent year-on-year in April to $8.5 billion.

In the January-April period, exports increased 3 percent year-on-year to $88.7 billion, while imports rose 4.3 percent to $125.8 billion.

The foreign trade deficit widened 7.3 percent to $37.1 billion in the first four months of the year.