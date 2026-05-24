Türkiye’s daily export record broken at $2.4 billion: Minister

Türkiye’s daily export record broken at $2.4 billion: Minister

ANKARA
Türkiye’s daily export record broken at $2.4 billion: Minister

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has announced that daily exports hit a record-breaking $2.43 billion on May 22, marking a new all-time high.

Bolat stated that Türkiye achieved yet another historic success in line with its growth vision focused on production, investment, employment and exports.

Reminding that Türkiye exceeded the $1 billion monthly export mark for the first time in 1987, Bolat emphasized that the country has now demonstrated the success of reaching a robust economic structure capable of generating $2.43 billion in exports in a single day.

The country’s exports rose 22.3 percent from a year earlier to $25.4 billion in April, while imports increased 3.1 percent to $33.9 billion, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported last week.

Consequently, the foreign trade deficit narrowed 29.8 percent year-on-year in April to $8.5 billion.

In the January-April period, exports increased 3 percent year-on-year to $88.7 billion, while imports rose 4.3 percent to $125.8 billion.

The foreign trade deficit widened 7.3 percent to $37.1 billion in the first four months of the year.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia threatens more strikes on Kiev, urges foreigners to leave city

Russia threatens more strikes on Kiev, urges foreigners to leave city
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia threatens more strikes on Kiev, urges foreigners to leave city

    Russia threatens more strikes on Kiev, urges foreigners to leave city

  2. Özgür Özel setting new road map after losing chairmanship

    Özgür Özel setting new road map after losing chairmanship

  3. AKP says incidents in CHP internal issue of main opposition party

    AKP says incidents in CHP internal issue of main opposition party

  4. Rubio to visit Yerevan ahead of key elections in Armenia

    Rubio to visit Yerevan ahead of key elections in Armenia

  5. Far right emerges strong in Greek Cypriot parliamentary polls

    Far right emerges strong in Greek Cypriot parliamentary polls
Recommended
Türkiye breaks monthly hydropower generation record in April

Türkiye breaks monthly hydropower generation record in April
Economic confidence index edges up 0.8 percent in May

Economic confidence index edges up 0.8 percent in May
Sánchez faces mounting pressure over Spain’s housing crisis

Sánchez faces mounting pressure over Spain’s housing crisis
AI chip demand drives 6 percent growth for Singapore in first quarter

AI chip demand drives 6 percent growth for Singapore in first quarter
India hikes fuel prices again due to Middle East war

India hikes fuel prices again due to Middle East war
Huawei touts new chipmaking technology to sidestep US restrictions

Huawei touts new chipmaking technology to sidestep US restrictions
Rains boost Türkiye’s grain output but hurt fruit, vegetable quality

Rains boost Türkiye’s grain output but hurt fruit, vegetable quality
WORLD Russia threatens more strikes on Kiev, urges foreigners to leave city

Russia threatens more strikes on Kiev, urges foreigners to leave city

Russia said on May 25 it plans to launch more strikes on Kiev, including on its "decision-making centres", and repeated a call for foreign citizens and diplomats to leave the city.
ECONOMY Türkiye breaks monthly hydropower generation record in April

Türkiye breaks monthly hydropower generation record in April

Türkiye’s electricity generation from hydropower plants reached an all-time monthly high in April, driven by increased rainfall during the spring season that boosted water levels in dams.  
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿