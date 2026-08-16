Iran’s economic problems worsened: President

Iran’s economic problems worsened: President

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Iran’s economic problems worsened: President

Women walk on a sidewalk in northern Tehran, Iran, on Aug 13, 2026. (AP photo)

Iran’s economic problems have worsened since the start of the war with the U.S. and Israel, due to declining oil revenues and the destruction of factories, President Masoud Pezeshkian has said.


In remarks carried by Iranian media on Aug. 15, Pezeshkian attributed rising prices to higher costs and falling state revenues resulting from a decline in oil sales.


He said imported goods previously reached Iran through more direct routes but now enter the country through alternative channels, driving up their final cost.


“Our revenues have declined. We used to sell oil, but now we cannot sell it,” he said.


Pezeshkian said damage to the country’s industrial facilities during the war with the U.S. and Israel had further aggravated the economic situation.


“They targeted and destroyed a large number of factories,” he said.


The damage has also affected tax revenues, he added.


“We can no longer collect taxes from factories. Not only that, but we also have to provide them with funds so they can continue operating,” the president said.


“Our problems have multiplied many times over, while our revenues have also declined,” he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Chinese archaeologists begin first excavations

Chinese archaeologists begin first excavations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Chinese archaeologists begin first excavations

    Chinese archaeologists begin first excavations

  2. Salah transfer boost Egyptian tourist interest in Trabzon

    Salah transfer boost Egyptian tourist interest in Trabzon

  3. Bornova cave puts Homer’s origins back in spotlight

    Bornova cave puts Homer’s origins back in spotlight

  4. Renaissance artworks stolen from Sicily museum

    Renaissance artworks stolen from Sicily museum

  5. Spidey swings high for third weekend in US box office

    Spidey swings high for third weekend in US box office
Recommended
Global markets start week with cautious optimism

Global markets start week with cautious optimism
Turkish exporters target global fairs for market expansion

Turkish exporters target global fairs for market expansion
Türkiye should be included in ‘Made in EU,’ Hyundai Europe CEO says

Türkiye should be included in ‘Made in EU,’ Hyundai Europe CEO says
Türkiye’s budget posts 378 billion Turkish Liras deficit in July

Türkiye’s budget posts 378 billion Turkish Liras deficit in July
Public sector employment tops 5.4 million in second quarter

Public sector employment tops 5.4 million in second quarter
Auto production falls 8 percent in January-July

Auto production falls 8 percent in January-July
Gabar, Sakarya drive Türkiye’s first-half oil and gas output

Gabar, Sakarya drive Türkiye’s first-half oil and gas output
WORLD Kushner, Netanyahu agree on Gaza working groups as gaps persist

Kushner, Netanyahu agree on Gaza working groups as gaps persist

U.S. envoy Jared Kushner and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to establish two working groups on Gaza, but their talks produced no firm Israeli commitment to a U.S.-backed road map for advancing the ceasefire.
ECONOMY Global markets start week with cautious optimism

Global markets start week with cautious optimism

Global markets started the week cautiously as geopolitical developments originating from the Middle East continue to determine the direction of the markets.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿