Iran’s economic problems worsened: President

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Women walk on a sidewalk in northern Tehran, Iran, on Aug 13, 2026. (AP photo)

Iran’s economic problems have worsened since the start of the war with the U.S. and Israel, due to declining oil revenues and the destruction of factories, President Masoud Pezeshkian has said.



In remarks carried by Iranian media on Aug. 15, Pezeshkian attributed rising prices to higher costs and falling state revenues resulting from a decline in oil sales.



He said imported goods previously reached Iran through more direct routes but now enter the country through alternative channels, driving up their final cost.



“Our revenues have declined. We used to sell oil, but now we cannot sell it,” he said.



Pezeshkian said damage to the country’s industrial facilities during the war with the U.S. and Israel had further aggravated the economic situation.



“They targeted and destroyed a large number of factories,” he said.



The damage has also affected tax revenues, he added.



“We can no longer collect taxes from factories. Not only that, but we also have to provide them with funds so they can continue operating,” the president said.



“Our problems have multiplied many times over, while our revenues have also declined,” he added.